Abrasives, Brushes and Power Tools for Metal Finishing

Files, burs, brushes, grinding and cutting wheels and power tools from PFERD can increase shop productivity, reduce labor and resource costs, improve operator health and safety, and help improve overall process optimization.

In booth B17025, PFERD Inc. (Milwaukee, WI) will highlight their comprehensive line of metal cutting and finishing tools, including files, burs, brushes, grinding and cutting wheels and power tools, as well as their PFERDVALUE® program. To enhance the visitor experience, they will be launching an interactive app this summer that gives visitors an opportunity to challenge their technical experts with applications questions and learn how they can deliver value across operations with increased productivity, and reduction of labor and resource costs. Integrated both within and outside of the booth will be product demonstrations, interactive displays, and activities concerning PFERDVALUE, an initiative focusing on products designed to increase labor efficiency, operator health and safety, and overall process optimization.

These interactive components will allow visitors to experience the benefits of PFERDERGONOMICS®, a focus on reducing the physical impact of noise, vibration, and dust to the operator, as well as PFERDEFFICIENCY® that optimizes valuable operational factors, such as time, energy, and material waste.

PFERD Inc., 9201 West Heather Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53224, 800-342-9015, www.pferdusa.com.