Advanced Cold Work Premium Tool Steel for Blanking and Forming AHSS Parts

Hitachi SLD-i cold work premium tool steel from Diehl Tool Steel is ideal for blanking and forming AHSS parts and minimizes heat treat deformation to lower tooling costs. It exhibits better wear and toughness than D2 when used for forming and trim sections, and also shows better wear than 8 percent Cr steels for specific draw sections of large automotive dies.

Diehl Tool Steel, Inc. (Cincinnati, OH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Metals America, LLC (Purchase, NY) offers Hitachi SLD-i cold work premium tool steel, an advanced tool steel grade used in various blanking and forming application where AHSS parts are processed. It is produced using the same heat treatment as D2, but exhibits better wear and toughness when used for forming and trim sections. It also shows better wear than 8 percent Cr steels for specific draw sections of large automotive dies. Because of the unique manufacturing process, SLD-i also minimizes heat treat deformation, thereby lowering tooling costs. Further comparison between Hitachi SLD-i and D2 reveals that SLD-i requires less machining after heat treatment and a decreased amount of shape adjustment than D2. In specific application areas, users have experienced a dramatic improvement over conventionally applied D2.

SLD-i is now available in flat cross-sections up to 5 in thick and provides an effective combination of wear resistance and toughness, tool performance and price. Diehl can machine Hitachi SLD-i tool steel to toolmaker tolerances using their Accu-Square™ process.

Diehl Tool Steel Inc., 800 East Ross Avenue, PO Box 17010, Cincinnati, OH 45217, 513-242-8900, Fax: 513-242-8988, jamesb@diehlsteel.com, www.diehlsteel.com.