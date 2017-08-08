Advertisement

Advanced Cold Work Premium Tool Steel for Blanking and Forming AHSS Parts

Hitachi SLD-i cold work premium tool steel from Diehl Tool Steel is ideal for blanking and forming AHSS parts and minimizes heat treat deformation to lower tooling costs. It exhibits better wear and toughness than D2 when used for forming and trim sections, and also shows better wear than 8 percent Cr steels for specific draw sections of large automotive dies.

August 8, 2017

Diehl Tool Steel, Inc. (Cincinnati, OH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Metals America, LLC (Purchase, NY) offers Hitachi SLD-i cold work premium tool steel, an advanced tool steel grade used in various blanking and forming application where AHSS parts are processed. It is produced using the same heat treatment as D2, but exhibits better wear and toughness when used for forming and trim sections. It also shows better wear than 8 percent Cr steels for specific draw sections of large automotive dies. Because of the unique manufacturing process, SLD-i also minimizes heat treat deformation, thereby lowering tooling costs. Further comparison between Hitachi SLD-i and D2 reveals that SLD-i requires less machining after heat treatment and a decreased amount of shape adjustment than D2. In specific application areas, users have experienced a dramatic improvement over conventionally applied D2.

SLD-i is now available in flat cross-sections up to 5 in thick and provides an effective combination of wear resistance and toughness, tool performance and price. Diehl can machine Hitachi SLD-i tool steel to toolmaker tolerances using their Accu-Square™ process.

Diehl Tool Steel Inc., 800 East Ross Avenue, PO Box 17010, Cincinnati, OH 45217, 513-242-8900, Fax: 513-242-8988, jamesb@diehlsteel.com, www.diehlsteel.com.

0 Comments



Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Technical Education Seminar on Holemaking
August 6 - 9, 2017
Allied Machine Training Facility – Dover, OH
ATI Technology Fair
August 10, 2017
ATI Industrial Automation – Orion Township, MI
DMG MORI Cincinnati Technology Center Grand Opening
August 15 - 17, 2017
DMG MORI Technology Center – West Chester, OH
Global Automotive Lightweight Materials: Detroit 2017
August 22 - 24, 2017
COBO Center – Detriot, MI
Days of Absolute Accuracy
August 23 - 24, 2017
Metrologic Group – Wixom, MI
See All Events »
Social Media
Advertisement

Subscribe to our e-Newsletters!

Get metal manufacturing industry news delivered straight to your inbox!