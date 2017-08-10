Advanced Filler Metals for Aluminum MIG Welding, Stainless Steel and Gas-Shielded Flux-Cored Welding

Advanced filler metals from Hobart Brothers are ideal for aluminum MIG welding, stainless steel, gas-shielded flux-cored welding and more.

In Booth B23034, Hobart Brothers Company (Troy, OH) will showcase filler metal solutions for the fabrication and manufacturing industries, as well as providing aluminum MIG welding, stainless steel and gas-shielded flux-cored welding demonstrations on equipment from Miller Electric Mfg. Co. (Appleton, WI). Each filler metal to be showcased and displayed has been chosen for its ability to help improve productivity, quality and cost savings. In addition, filler metal specialists will be available to answer filler metal and process-related questions, and to provide product recommendations throughout the show.

Hobart Brothers Company, 101 Trade Square East, Troy, OH 45373, 800-424-1543, Fax: 800-541-6607, hobart@hobartbrothers.com, www.HobartBrothers.com.