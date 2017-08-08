Angle Roll for Precision Bending of a Wide Range of Tube, Pipe and Profiles

The CE60H3 angle roll from Ercolina operates in either the vertical or horizontal position, with a maximum bending capacity of 3 in schedule 10. Its control tower with low voltage controls has foot pedal for hands-free operation. Programmable touchpad controls with digital center roll positioning increase repeatability.

Capable of bending a wide range of tube, pipe and profiles, the Ercolina® CE60H3 angle roll from CML USA, Inc. Ercolina (Davenport, IA) is designed to operate in either the vertical or horizontal position with a maximum bending capacity of 3 in schedule 10. A control tower with low voltage controls is included that has a foot pedal for hands-free operation. Programmable touchpad controls with digital center roll positioning to increase repeatability are on a remote pendent with low voltage controls and foot pedal switch. Memory storage offers eight individual programs and unlimited passes. A universal tool set is included for multiple profiles, and this angle roll conveniently uses the same tooling as the Ercolina CE50 model. Its heavy duty structure and rigid components for high section modulus ratings and reinforced engineered mainframe design are proven to outperform competitive models.

What makes the CE60H3 different? This machine features individual tie bar supports for each shaft to increase roll shaft rigidity and radii accuracy. The CE60 design increases the distance between lower shafts and inter-axes to accommodate a wider range of profiles. A larger hydraulic cylinder increases machine capacity.

