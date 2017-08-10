Blending Disc Eases Finishing Applications in Hard-to-Reach Areas

Walter Surface Technologies (Montreal QC/ Windsor, CT) aims to enhance blending and finishing processes in metalworking shops with their new Blendex U™ Turbo blending disc that is constructed using a heat-resistant non-woven matrix that helps it to provide a more consistent finish without smearing. “This disc is made of self-sharpening grains so you know the disc will last long, all while providing a uniform finish,” says Jonathan Douville, the product manager of Surfox, E-Weld and Finishing Abrasives at Walter Surface Technologies. “The self-sharpening grains also allow for high material removal on many different surfaces. This disc performs exceptionally well on steel, stainless steel and aluminum alloys.”

Blendex U Turbo uses Blendex Unitized Technology and was designed specifically to blend fillet welds, as well as deburr sharp edges commonly found across industries such as automotive, aerospace, food and beverage, manufacturing and any fabrication environment. “This disc will conform to tough angles, corners and hard to reach areas,” adds Douville. “The wheel is more versatile than many other finishing abrasives, saving you steps in the finishing process and reducing your cycle time.”

