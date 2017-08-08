Drilling Through Hard Metal Jobs

For extreme durability and long life in hard metal applications, Shockwave Impact Duty Titanium Red Helix bits and Cobalt Red Helix drill bits from Milwaukee Tool feature an aggressive 35 deg helix angle that varies along the flute, ending at 15 deg.

Milwaukee® Electric Tool Corporation (Brookfield, WI) ha.s extended their line of Shockwave™ Impact Duty™ Titanium Red Helix™ bits and Cobalt Red Helix drill bits to include a range of systems in metric. As opposed to other twist drill bits that break or burn out at the tip, this design features an aggressive 35 deg helix angle that varies along the flute, ending at 15 deg. Unlike a standard flute design, this limits heat build-up by providing rapid chip removal and allows the user to get more life out of their bit. The Shockwave Impact Duty Titanium Red Helix twist drill bits are specifically engineered for use in impact drivers delivering up to 3X Life vs Black Oxide™ twist drill bits. Along with Variable Helix™ flute geometry for faster material removal, a Chip Breaker™ decreases heat build-up, and a 135 deg split point tip delivers a precision start and prevents walking for fast, accurate holes.

Cobalt Red Helix Drill Bits are engineered for extreme durability and long life in hard metal applications. Used more so in specialty drilling applications, such as stainless steel, 4140 and cast iron, these drill bits provide up to 10X more life than Black Oxide drill bits. Metric Red Helix TiN bits are now available and Metric Cobalt Red Helix bits will be available in September 2017. There are two Red Helix twist drill bits kit models. The first model comes in Metric Red Helix Titanium kits:

The 48-89-4859 10-piece Metric Red Helix kit includes 3 mm, 3.5 mm, 4 mm, 4.5 mm, 5 mm, 6 mm, 7 mm, 8 mm, 9 mm and 10 mm.

The 48-89-4860 19-piece Metric Red Helix kit includes 2 mm, 2.5 mm, (2) 3 mm, 3.5 mm, (2) 4 mm, 4.5 mm, 5 mm, 5.5 mm, 6 mm, 6.5 mm, 7 mm, 7.5 mm, 8 mm, 8.5 mm, 9 mm, 9.5 mm 10 mm.

The 48-89-4861 25-piece Metric Red Helix kit includes 2 mm, 2.5 mm, (2) 3 mm, 3.5 mm, (2) 4 mm, 4.5 mm, 5 mm, 5.5 mm, 6 mm, 6.5 mm, 7 mm, 7.5 mm, 8 mm, 8.5 mm, 9 mm, 9.5 mm 10 mm, 10.5 mm, 11 mm, 11.5 mm, 12 mm, 12.5 mm, 13 mm.

The 48-89-4862 29-piece Metric Red Helix kit includes 2 mm, 2.5 mm, (2) 3 mm, 3.2 mm, 3.5 mm, (2) 4 mm, 4.2 mm, 4.5 mm, 4.8 mm, 5 mm, 5.5 mm, 6 mm, 6.5 mm, 6.8 mm, 7 mm, 7.5 mm, 8 mm, 8.5 mm, 9 mm, 9.5 mm, 10 mm, 10.5 mm, 11 mm, 11.5 mm, 12 mm, 12.5 mm, 13 mm.

The second model comes in Metric Red Helix Cobalt kits:

The 48-89-2530 19-piece Metric Red Helix kit includes 1 mm, 1.5 mm, 2 mm, 2.5 mm, 3 mm, 3.5 mm, 4 mm, 4.5 mm, 5 mm, 5.5 mm, 6 mm, 6.5 mm, 7 mm, 7.5 mm, 8 mm, 8.5 mm, 9 mm, 9.5 mm, 10 mm.

The 48-89-2531 25-piece Metric Red Helix kit includes 1 mm, 1.5 mm, 2 mm, 2.5 mm, 3 mm, 3.5 mm, 4 mm, 4.5 mm, 5 mm, 5.5 mm, 6 mm, 6.5 mm, 7 mm, 7.5 mm, 8 mm, 8.5 mm, 9 mm, 9.5 mm, 10 mm, 10.5 mm, 11 mm, 11.5 mm, 12 mm, 12.5 mm, 13 mm.

A suggested sample list would be the 48-89-4860 19-piece Metric Red Helix Titanium kit and the 48-89-2530 19-piece Metric Red Helix Cobalt kit

As cordless technology continues to take over the jobsite, the demand for convenient charging solutions is increasing. Fabricators are often on the go throughout the day or working on jobsites without power, which makes mobile charging all the more appealing. Now, the M18™ and M12™ Vehicle Charger plugs into 12V DC outlets and accepts all M18 and M12 battery packs, charging them sequentially. Using REDLINK™ Intelligence, this charger communicates directly with M18 and M12 battery packs to monitor cell voltage, temperature, and charge status to optimize the performance and overall life of the packs. As an added level of communication, the charger has protective electronics that monitor the voltage of the user’s car battery. The charger will automatically shut down to prevent excessive discharge if the vehicle battery voltage dips too low.

