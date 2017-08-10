Fast Cutting Abrasive Discs for Heavy Stock Removal

The new line of depressed-center grinding discs, cut-off discs and flap discs from Osborn are available in aluminum oxide, zirconia and ceramic abrasive types that provide fast cutting, heavy stock removal, long service life, application material versatility and smooth finish.

Osborn (Richmond, IN) offers a new line of depressed-center grinding discs, cut-off discs and flap discs that are produced in their world-class manufacturing facility in Germany and designed to cover the full performance spectrum, including fast cutting, heavy stock removal, long service life, application material versatility and smooth finish. These discs are offered in 4½ in to 7 in diameters and include aluminum oxide, zirconia and ceramic abrasive types. The line currently includes 56 product SKUs and will continue to expand to fulfill the needs of the market.

