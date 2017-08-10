Advertisement

Fast Cutting Abrasive Discs for Heavy Stock Removal

The new line of depressed-center grinding discs, cut-off discs and flap discs from Osborn are available in aluminum oxide, zirconia and ceramic abrasive types that provide fast cutting, heavy stock removal, long service life, application material versatility and smooth finish.

August 10, 2017

Osborn (Richmond, IN) offers a new line of depressed-center grinding discs, cut-off discs and flap discs that are produced in their world-class manufacturing facility in Germany and designed to cover the full performance spectrum, including fast cutting, heavy stock removal, long service life, application material versatility and smooth finish. These discs are offered in 4½ in to 7 in diameters and include aluminum oxide, zirconia and ceramic abrasive types. The line currently includes 56 product SKUs and will continue to expand to fulfill the needs of the market.

Osborn, 2350 Salisbury Road, Richmond, IN 47374, 765-965-5333, osborn.com.

0 Comments



Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
ATI Technology Fair
August 10, 2017
ATI Industrial Automation – Orion Township, MI
DMG MORI Cincinnati Technology Center Grand Opening
August 15 - 17, 2017
DMG MORI Technology Center – West Chester, OH
Global Automotive Lightweight Materials: Detroit 2017
August 22 - 24, 2017
COBO Center – Detriot, MI
Days of Absolute Accuracy
August 23 - 24, 2017
Metrologic Group – Wixom, MI
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
September 10 - 16, 2017
Iron Worker Local Union No. 492 – Nashville, TN
See All Events »
Social Media
Advertisementuafbfwbqrtzuryvcuucsxburfstuwxyxf

Subscribe to our e-Newsletters!

Get metal manufacturing industry news delivered straight to your inbox!