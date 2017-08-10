Fiber Laser Cutting of Sheets and Tubes at Unrivaled Speeds

The ByStar Fiber 10 kW laser cutter from Bystronic is ideal for shops that want unrivaled speeds in cutting thin sheet metal from stainless steel, through to aluminum and mild steel, right up to non-ferrous metals, such as copper and brass.

In Booth A1819, Bystronic Inc. (Elgin, IL) will display their ByStar Fiber 10 kW laser cutter with uncompromised high end performance that is aimed at users who want to rely fully on fiber laser technology to cut their entire range of orders, from stainless steel, through to aluminum and mild steel, right up to non-ferrous metals, such as copper and brass. The ByStar Fiber laser cuts thin sheet metal at unrivaled speeds. In addition, it also achieves an outstanding cutting performance in the thick sheet metal range with the Power Cut Fiber option. With linear motors and a highly innovative new triangle cutting bridge design, this laser cutting system can reach unprecedented speeds and accelerations while maintaining a very high level of edge quality and accuracy.

The great innovation of the ByStar Fiber lies in the single-mindedness with which the machine was designed: right down to the smallest detail, the machine has been designed from the ground up for fiber laser cutting without compromises. High cutting dynamics, thin to thick cutting capabilities, seamless automation solutions, intelligent sensor technology, and the integration into modern software systems is all possible with this machine. When purchasing a new ByStar Fiber laser cutter, it can now be equipped with an integrated rotary axis. The operator simply inserts the tubes that are to be processed through a hatch on the side of the machine housing or directly through the sliding door on the long side of the machine. Thanks to the sliding door on the long side of the cutting area, users always have unlimited access to the parts that are to be processed to facilitate both the set-up for tube processing jobs and the fast unloading of the completed cut parts.

The standard version of the new tube processing upgrade enables tubes with a diameter of between 1.25 in and 12.5 in and a variety of lengths to be processed. The standard scope of delivery also includes the Tube Cutting software module, an expansion for the BySoft 7 programming software that allows users to design parts for tube processing, input existing CAD files, and edit them. Thanks to the intuitive software design, cutting plans for tubes are created in no time at all. To process longer tubes, a mobile upgrade, the rotary axis box, easily attaches to the ByStar Fiber. This rotary axis box enables tubes up to 10 ft long to be fed in through the hatch on the side of the machine housing for processing. The rotary axis box enables the precise positioning of long tubes and provides reliable shielding against laser radiation. When not in use, the rotary axis box can detach by the machine operator in just a few simple steps. When laser cutting tubes up to 20 ft long, users can expand the rotary axis box with an additional extension box. This extension box is offered as an upgrade upon request.

