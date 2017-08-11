High Performance All-Electric Tube and Pipe Bending Machines

Ideal for automotive suppliers, the all-electric CNC 100 E TB MR tube bending machine from Schwarze-Robitec can manufacture serial production of pipe systems up to 35 percent faster and more efficiently than ever. Its Quick Tool Unlock rapid clamping system reduces downtime and increases productivity with fast, easy changes of tooling.

In Booth B13074, Schwarze-Robitec America Inc. (Big Rapids, MI) is presenting their extensive range of tube and pipe bending machines that are “Made in Germany,” including their all-electric CNC 100 E TB MR system that demonstrates speed and precision. Experts from the American branch office and their sales team from Schwarze-Robitec GmbH (Cologne, Germany) will be on hand to answer any questions that visitors may have on the subject of tube bending. The CNC 100 E TB MR machine enables automotive suppliers to manufacture the serial production of pipe systems even faster and more efficiently. This machine is equipped with numerous components that reduce downtime and increase production productivity, including the Quick Tool Unlock rapid clamping system, a central clamping function that allows for fast and easy changes of bending tooling with only a minimum of tools.

Because this superior machine can be used to bend a particularly wide range of different tube and pipe dimensions, shops also benefit from a high degree of sustainability. Its NxG control system contributes to fast cycle times that can reduce production time up to 35 percent through simultaneous axis movement.

