High Speed Intelligent Laser Cutting Reduces Operator Dependency

Designed to integrate Intelligent Setup and Monitoring Functions, the OPTIPLEX 3015 Fiber III from Mazak Optonics delivers features that are normally available only on the highest technology machines. These features simplify operation and reduce operator dependency.

In Booth A4001, Mazak Optonics Corporation (Elgin, IL) has expanded their laser line by introducing the new OPTIPLEX Fiber III 8 kW laser cutting system that utilizes a new PreviewG Control and higher performance digital drive package. The OPTIPLEX Fiber III has a new drive system that provides higher productivity through high speed and high accuracy. The cutting edge PreviewG Control offers state-of-the-art CPU for unsurpassed operations speed, high response and high speed machine motion. This control is a large 19 in LCD touch screen which operates similar to a smart phone or tablet for increased ease of operation.

Designed to integrate Intelligent Setup and Monitoring Functions, the OPTIPLEX 3015 Fiber III delivers features that are normally available only on the highest technology machines. These features simplify operation and reduce operator dependency. The system has been engineered to be utilized with an extensive range of automated material handling systems. A two-pallet changer design with a helical rack and pinion positioning system that features high through-put and rugged construction delivers a combination of performance and value. The OPTIPLEX 3015 Fiber III is equipped with sensors in the Multi-Function Torch that monitor piercing and cutting operations to improve throughput and part quality. If an anomaly is detected, the operation is adjusted or paused to automatically achieve effective cutting conditions.

Mazak Optonics Corporation, 2725 Galvin Court, Elgin, IL 60124, 847-252-4500, sales@mazaklaser.com, www.mazakoptonics.com.