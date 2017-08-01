Advertisement

High Speed Spindles and Vacuum Workholding for Milling, Drilling, Cutting and Grinding

Micro Line high speed spindles and Witte vacuum workholding systems from IBAG North America are ideal for precision machining applications.

August 1, 2017

In Booth 2706, IBAG North America (North Haven, CT) will feature high speed spindles from 16 mm to 360 mm, with maximum speeds to 17,000 rpm and power levels to 130 hp for milling, cutting and grinding applications. Their compact and powerful Micro Line spindles fit more Swiss turning machines, offering 16 mm to 33 mm diameter sizes, speeds to 120,000 rpm and power to 390 watts. The Micro Line 25 mm Back Working Spindles offer 60,000 rpm with grease packed lubrication and 80,000 rpm with oil mist lubrication. They are designed for micro milling and drilling tools, as well as engraving and fine milling. Also on display will be Witte vacuum workholding chucks, pumps and accessories that include circular grid vacuum chucks that provide accurate and secure workholding for metal, graphite, ceramics, plastic, exotic alloys in standard and custom designs.

IBAG North America, 80 Republic Drive, North Haven, CT 06473, 203-407-0397, Fax: 203-407-0516, rickt@ibagna.comwww.ibagnorthamerica.com.

