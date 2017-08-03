Advertisement

Lucifer Furnaces Supports STEM Education

They have built a dozen furnaces this past year for high schools and technical programs across the country.

August 3, 2017

Lucifer Furnaces, Inc. (Warrington, PA) has built a dozen furnaces this past year for educational facilities across the country in support of STEM education. Most high schools and technical programs look to the Red Devil (RD) economy models that are built for safe, simple and dependable operation with energy efficient performance.

On these dual chamber models, an upper hardening chamber that reaches 2,200 deg F is stacked above a tempering oven that heats to 1,200 deg F. Both chambers are insulated with 4½ in of lightweight firebrick and mineral wool backup. Firebrick is precision dry fit with staggered seams for reduced heat loss while allowing for thermal expansion resulting in lower maintenance costs. Long lasting, low watt density heating elements in easy-to-replace side wall panels provide uniform heating. Single chamber RD furnaces and ovens are also available and can be built as a bench or floor model. A general-purpose hardening furnace along with a tempering oven are essentials of introduction to metallurgy coursework. Models come in four standard sizes for quick delivery to the schools and technical programs.

Each of these furnaces are designed with modifications from controls being mounted above the heating chamber to taller floor stands, with a variety of door options as well as recorders, over-temperature systems and more.

www.luciferfurnaces.com

