New Account Manager at CenterLine

Kyle Smith will be representing their products and services within the U.S. market.

CenterLine Limited (Windsor, Canada) has announced the addition of Kyle Smith to the position of an account manager. He has almost five years of sales, customer relations and weld support experience in the automotive and medical industries.

Prior to coming to CenterLine, he held sales positions with OPS Solutions, RoMan Manufacturing and RoMan Engineering Services. These positions enabled him to gain experience implementing sales strategies, securing new accounts and meeting sales objectives. During his time with RoMan Engineering Services, Smith was contracted for two years with Fiat Chrysler’s Automobiles Center of Compliance to assist with new model launches.

He is a graduate of Central Michigan University with a major in marketing and concentration on professional sales.

As an account manager, he will be representing CenterLine brand products and services within the U.S. market.

