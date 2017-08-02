New Distributor for GF Machining Solutions in Upper Midwest

Ellison Technologies has partnered with them to provide customers easier access to demonstration centers and larger sales and support teams in the region.

GF Machining Solutions (Lincolnshire, IL) has recently announced that Ellison Technologies will now distribute their products to customers in the upper Midwest. This includes; North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Western Wisconsin. In addition, Ellison will serve as their new distributor for Eastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ellison. Not only are they one of the largest machine tool distributors in North America, but they lead the market in offering the highest level of service and support to their customers,” explained Scott Fosdick, the president of GF Machining. “This partnership reflects our position as a comprehensive solutions provider and enhances our ability to support customers throughout the entire life cycle of their machine tools.”

“We are very excited to further develop our relationship with GF and extend their line of high-speed milling, EDM and laser machine solutions to our customers,” stated Graham Hooper, the president and chief executive officer of Ellison. “Their technology is an excellent complement to our product offerings; and the opportunities this partnership presents for our customers will help to make them become more globally competitive.”

Customers in the automotive, aerospace, medical, die-mold and other industries will benefit from easier access to demonstration centers and larger sales and support teams that can work in conjunction with them to provide timely front-line service and application support on equipment.

www.gfms.com, www.ellisontechnologies.com