Advertisement

New Distributor for GF Machining Solutions in Upper Midwest

Ellison Technologies has partnered with them to provide customers easier access to demonstration centers and larger sales and support teams in the region.

August 2, 2017

GF Machining Solutions (Lincolnshire, IL) has recently announced that Ellison Technologies will now distribute their products to customers in the upper Midwest. This includes; North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Western Wisconsin. In addition, Ellison will serve as their new distributor for Eastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ellison. Not only are they one of the largest machine tool distributors in North America, but they lead the market in offering the highest level of service and support to their customers,” explained Scott Fosdick, the president of GF Machining. “This partnership reflects our position as a comprehensive solutions provider and enhances our ability to support customers throughout the entire life cycle of their machine tools.”

“We are very excited to further develop our relationship with GF and extend their line of high-speed milling, EDM and laser machine solutions to our customers,” stated Graham Hooper, the president and chief executive officer of Ellison. “Their technology is an excellent complement to our product offerings; and the opportunities this partnership presents for our customers will help to make them become more globally competitive.”

Customers in the automotive, aerospace, medical, die-mold and other industries will benefit from easier access to demonstration centers and larger sales and support teams that can work in conjunction with them to provide timely front-line service and application support on equipment.

www.gfms.com, www.ellisontechnologies.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Heat Treating: Expanded Vacuum and Atmosphere Training
August 1 - 3, 2017
Ipsen U | Ipsen Inc. – Cherry Valley, IL
Technical Education Seminar on Holemaking
August 6 - 9, 2017
Allied Machine Training Facility – Dover, OH
ATI Technology Fair
August 10, 2017
ATI Industrial Automation – Orion Township, MI
DMG MORI Cincinnati Technology Center Grand Opening
August 15 - 17, 2017
DMG MORI Technology Center – West Chester, OH
Global Automotive Lightweight Materials: Detroit 2017
August 22 - 24, 2017
COBO Center – Detriot, MI
See All Events »
Social Media
Advertisement

Subscribe to our e-Newsletters!

Get metal manufacturing industry news delivered straight to your inbox!