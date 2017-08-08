Powerful Portable Mag Drill for Demanding Jobs that Require More Power

The MABasic 850 four-speed portable magnetic drill from CS Unitec cuts holes up to 3-1/16 in diameter with annular cutters. Its MT3 design, coupled with an included ¾ in geared chuck, easily converts the MABasic 850 into a standard drill press with a 10 in stroke for conventional twist drilling up to 1-1/4 in diameter.

The MABasic 850 from CS Unitec, Inc. (Norwalk, CT) is a professional-grade portable magnetic drill designed for continuous use. The 16 Amp, double-insulated motor has a four-speed gearbox (110 rpm, 175 rpm, 245 rpm, 385 rpm) for demanding applications that require high power. Compact and portable, this drill cuts holes up to 3-1/16 in (78 mm) diameter with annular cutters. The drill’s MT3 design, coupled with the included ¾ in (19 mm) geared chuck, easily converts the MABasic 850 into a standard drill press with a 10 in (255 mm) stroke for conventional twist drilling up to 1-1/4 in (31.75 mm) diameter. The MABasic 850 is equipped with an internal lubrication system that increases the life of annular cutters by reducing friction and wear. The machine’s magnet has a holding strength of 6,000 lb. For more information on the MABasic 850, please click here .

CS Unitec, Inc., 22 Harbor Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850, 203-853-9522, info@csunitec.com, www.csunitec.com.