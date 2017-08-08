Advertisement

Powerful Portable Mag Drill for Demanding Jobs that Require More Power

The MABasic 850 four-speed portable magnetic drill from CS Unitec cuts holes up to 3-1/16 in diameter with annular cutters. Its MT3 design, coupled with an included ¾ in geared chuck, easily converts the MABasic 850 into a standard drill press with a 10 in stroke for conventional twist drilling up to 1-1/4 in diameter.

August 8, 2017

The MABasic 850 from CS Unitec, Inc. (Norwalk, CT) is a professional-grade portable magnetic drill designed for continuous use. The 16 Amp, double-insulated motor has a four-speed gearbox (110 rpm, 175 rpm, 245 rpm, 385 rpm) for demanding applications that require high power. Compact and portable, this drill cuts holes up to 3-1/16 in (78 mm) diameter with annular cutters. The drill’s MT3 design, coupled with the included ¾ in (19 mm) geared chuck, easily converts the MABasic 850 into a standard drill press with a 10 in (255 mm) stroke for conventional twist drilling up to 1-1/4 in (31.75 mm) diameter. The MABasic 850 is equipped with an internal lubrication system that increases the life of annular cutters by reducing friction and wear. The machine’s magnet has a holding strength of 6,000 lb. For more information on the MABasic 850, please click here.

CS Unitec, Inc., 22 Harbor Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850, 203-853-9522, info@csunitec.com, www.csunitec.com.

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Technical Education Seminar on Holemaking
August 6 - 9, 2017
Allied Machine Training Facility – Dover, OH
ATI Technology Fair
August 10, 2017
ATI Industrial Automation – Orion Township, MI
DMG MORI Cincinnati Technology Center Grand Opening
August 15 - 17, 2017
DMG MORI Technology Center – West Chester, OH
Global Automotive Lightweight Materials: Detroit 2017
August 22 - 24, 2017
COBO Center – Detriot, MI
Days of Absolute Accuracy
August 23 - 24, 2017
Metrologic Group – Wixom, MI
See All Events »
Social Media
Advertisement

Subscribe to our e-Newsletters!

Get metal manufacturing industry news delivered straight to your inbox!