Rattunde Expands Global Headquarters

Their new 175,000 sq ft manufacturing facility will improve their service in Europe and North America, and help their expansion into the emerging markets of Asia and South America.

Rattunde (Ludwigslust, Germany), a global manufacturer of tube and bar processing machinery, announced a substantial increase in their plant and office capacity at their corporate headquarters in Ludwigslust, which is near Hamburg. The announcement was made by company president Ulrich Rattunde. At a company gathering in early July, he explained how he had signed an agreement to purchase the entire facility of a neighboring company, Alstom (a multi-national rail transport and power generation firm), that was literally across the street from the existing Rattunde facility in Ludwigslust. This acquisition was completed on July 25, 2017.

The new 175,000 sq ft manufacturing facility is more than double the current size, permitting substantial expansion in the production of machines for this builder of tube and bar processing equipment. Rattunde markets to a variety of industrial OEMs and contract manufacturers. In tandem with their U.S. facility in the Grand Rapids, MI, area, they are now better positioned to serve their established install bases in Europe and North America, with the added capacity providing capabilities for continued growth and expansion into the emerging markets of Asia and South America.

In tandem with the larger manufacturing facility, Rattunde will now also enjoy 18 percent more office space for their design, engineering, sales and service personnel in Germany. “Everyone is excited by the potential of the new headquarters,” observed Rick Stadler, the president of Rattunde Corporation (North America). “We will not only have greater capacity to respond to current customer delivery needs, but this development will enhance our competitive status around the world. This is a very exciting time for us.” He also mentioned their recently opened facility in Mexico, where the company has substantial and expanding business engagements.