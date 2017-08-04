Samco Machinery Launches New Website

Samco Machinery Limited (Toronto, ON) has created a dynamic and professional user-friendly website that loads much quicker and is easy to navigate with fewer drop-down menus. The new site places more emphasis on videos and imagery and focus on the industries in which the company serves to better position and showcase their capabilities. The responsiveness of the site has been upgraded to be easier to use on a wide range of devices. Information will be updated on a regular basis with company news, product activity, upcoming events, and latest articles. Visitors are encouraged to explore and sign up for the company’s direct emails.

