Servo Presses for Near-Net-Shape Fine Blanking, HSLA Blanking, High Productivity

AIDA-America will demonstrate their servo press technology with the DSF-C1-1500 150 ton gap frame servo press and the DSF-N2-3000 300 ton two-point unitized frame servo press.

In Booths A5425 and A5624, AIDA-America Corporation (Dayton, OH) will demonstrate their industry-leading servo press technology: two DSF Series Servo Presses will be on display, powered-up and stamping parts. The first, a DSF-C1-1500 150 ton gap frame servo press, will be blanking HSLA material and demonstrating the Silent Blanking motion profile that can only be achieved by using a servo press. This demonstration will also highlight the versatility of AIDA servo presses and how they can improve virtually any stamping operation. These improvements include increased productivity, improved part quality, increased die life, reduced maintenance, and many more important issues for those in the stamping industry.

The second press on display, a DSF-N2-3000 300 ton two-point unitized frame servo press, will be part of a full production line producing near-net-shape fine blanked parts. These parts, made from 4.5 mm thick steel, demonstrate how the combination of DSF Series Servo Press accuracy and programmability have been utilized to transition production from a high cost, labor intensive machining process to a much more efficient and economical stamping process. AIDA-America associates will be available to share examples of production optimization driven by DSF Servo presses used in the stamping industry and discuss how these infinitely programmable presses can help maximize stampers’ productivity and profit in the press room.

