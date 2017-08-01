Sigma Labs Appoints New CTO

Mark Cola has been appointed as the chief technology officer and is responsible for building and implementing the company’s technological strategy.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (Santa FE, NM), a provider of quality assurance software solutions for additive manufacturing (AM) under the PrintRite3D® brand, has announced changes in senior management. Mark Cola, who serves as their president, has been appointed as the chief technology officer, responsible for building and implementing the company’s technological strategy and guiding key technical advancements towards digitalization in the context of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Together with the other executive team members, he will seek to expand and grow the company through next-generation products and key customer development in a broad range of industries. John Rice, the chairman of the board since his appointment in April 2017, will now serve as the interim chief executive officer, replacing Cola. Rice will oversee the implementation of internal and external growth. He brings substantial operating and investment experience to the tasks.

“Our goal is not only to continue building on our leading market position in the additive manufacturing space but also to expand our solutions into the broader domain space of existing manufacturing environments,” stated Cola. “AM continues to provide great potential for PrintRite3D, however, our in-process data analytics engine can be deployed during process manufacturing and in many other existing manufacturing environments such as laser welding, laser marking and laser cutting among others. We expect that the next few years will see increased integration of AM with in-process controls like PrintRite3D, automation, and robotics in collaboration with humans, workstations known as cobotic systems that will continue to change the landscape of existing manufacturing environments,” he added.

www.sigmalabsinc.com