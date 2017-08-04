Sigma Labs Signs New Manufacturer’s Rep

JETA Enterprises represents their 3D metal printing in the Northwest Region.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (Santa Fe, NM), a provider of quality assurance software systems for additive manufacturing (AM) under the PrintRite3D® brand, has announced signing JETA Enterprises (La Center, WA) as a new manufacturer’s representative for sales of their contract printing and AM services in the Northwest Region, including Oregon and the state of Washington.

“We are pleased to add them to our growing cadre of manufacturer’s representatives, especially as it complements our expansion of services into the flourishing aerospace and medical device industries,” stated Ron Fisher, the vice president of business development at Sigma Labs. “We believe that this exciting relationship will advance our goal of expanding our footprint through synergistic relationships designed to yield substantive and long-term benefits for both of our companies and our clients.”

“We are honored to represent their 3D metal printing in the Pacific Northwest, a major hub of aerospace and medical manufacturing. We will be pursuing opportunities that fit the capabilities and strength of their company and build the confidence of our customers that additive metal technology is key to their future growth and prosperity,” stated Rhodes Gustafson, the president and owner of JETA.

