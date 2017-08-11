Smooth Cutting of Hard Jobs

Take a closer look at how these new cutting tools can help shops take the edge off their competition for tougher, higher margin jobs by increasing their productivity and reducing their operating costs when machining difficult materials.

For longer tool life and increased productivity, Seco Tools, LLC (Troy, MI) offers their Secomax™ polycrystalline diamond (PCD) and Secomax polycrystalline cubic boron nitride (PCBN) cutting tool inserts. Secomax PCD inserts machine both aluminum and tough materials, as well as non-ferrous materials such as plastics, graphite, copper and brass, using polycrystalline structures that create a tough, hard and wear-resistant tool with high thermal conductivity to quickly transfer heat away from their cutting edges. Additionally, polished rake faces help prevent friction and provide smooth cutting edges. And under the correct cutting parameters, edge build up is minimal because PCD does not bond with workpiece materials, except for iron.

Secomax PCBN insert grades and geometries excel in machining hardened steels, pearlitic cast iron, hard iron and superalloys. Compared with grinding, Secomax PCBN inserts can reduce machining times by as much as 90 percent and can outperform ceramics by more than 30 times when machining pearlitic cast iron. These PCBN inserts include the Secomax universal grades CBN010, CBN150, and CBN060K that are designed to keep costs down and productivity high in lower volume applications. The Secomax HPT (Hard Part Turning) grade chain consists of the CH0550, CBN060K, CH2540 and CH3515 grades and is designed specifically for turning case hardened steels within the HO5-H35 ISO application areas. They incorporate a patented and patent-pending nano-laminate coating and bi-modal grain distribution with coarser grain materials for enhanced performance, along with optimized cutting edge profiles for long and predictable machining performance.

CH0550 provides prolonged wear resistance in high speed, continuous cut H05 operations. CBN060K excels in continuous to slight interrupted cuts in H15 applications. CH2540 offers unparalleled performance in continuous and moderate interrupted cuts in the H25 area. CH3515 exhibits extreme toughness handling heavy interruptions in H35 operations. In addition to brazed tops, Secomax PCBN inserts are available in solid format. These solid inserts significantly reduce cost per edge because both sides of the insert are used via multiple indexes. The inserts also boost productivity through deeper depths of cut and plunging capabilities.

A complement to their Secomax CBN300, Secomax universal and HPT grades are the tough CBN300, CBN400 and CBN500 inserts that allow for significantly increased feed rates to cover the same cut lengths in much shorter times. Plus, these inserts are highly resistant to chipping and flaking when roughing hardened steels, roughing and finishing manganese steels, and finish cutting chilled and white cast iron.

Shops with demanding applications that require a large depth of cut can consider the highly productive R220.LN14 line of square shoulder mills from Seco Tools. This line provides four cutting edges with a 0.551 in (14 mm) edge length to reduce cost per edge. Negative rake, 0.28 in (7 mm) thick inserts provide the robustness needed for heavy cuts in difficult materials, long-reach applications and less stable setups. With geometry similar to the highly successful Square 6Ô, these tools are also free cutting. The standard tools are able to take depths of cut up to their full insert edge lengths, while the helical versions are offered in cutting edge lengths for both contouring and slotting applications. R220.LN14 cutters are an excellent choice for medium- to heavy-duty applications requiring a 90 deg wall.

These inserts are available in six grades: MS2500, a CVD coated, wear-resistant and tough grade for machining superalloy materials and high carbon steels; 420470, which provides toughness greater than MS2500; 150060, which is very similar to the F40M; 029060, an alternative to the MK1500 with a PVD coating; MP2500, which is a medium steel CVD DuratomicÒ grade; and MK1500, which is a cast iron CVD Duratomic grade.

