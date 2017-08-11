Thick Turret Tooling for AITS Machines

In Booth A2831, Wilson Tool International® (White Bear Lake, MN) introduces their new iSeries line of thick turret tooling designed to be fully compatible with the Amada ID Tooling System (AITS™) tool management system. Laser-marked with a data matrix code on each compatible tool, the new iSeries product line brings sheet metal fabricators even more thick turret tooling choices for their AITS machines. This product line promises to deliver shorter lead times, competitive pricing and premium quality tooling. The features and benefits of iSeries tooling includes:

Fully compatible with Amada AITS tool management system.

Each tool includes required laser-marked data matrix code.

Tooling characteristic documents ship with each tooling order.

HPX and HP2 tooling include a mechanically fastened guide retention feature, which ensures proper tool assembly during loading with easy pushbutton guide removal.

Worldwide availability from the company’s U.S. headquarters.

Punch tooling that is available in the iSeries line includes:

HPX (A and B stations)

Metric style HP2 (A and B stations)

Metric style (C, D and E stations)

Wilson style (C, D and E stations)

Customer service from the company’s U.S. headquarters provides fabricators with the expertise of technically trained sales engineers, application specialists and designers who can help job shops and OEMs determine the best solutions for virtually any type of application.

Wilson Tool International, 12912 Farnham Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN 55110, 866-752-6531, sales@wilsontool.com, www.wilsontool.com.