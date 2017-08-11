TIG And Spot Weld Cleaning Systems for Perfect Finish Marking on Stainless, Aluminum and Titanium

Walter Surface Technologies features their new fifth generation Surfox 205 electrochemical cleaning system and their redesigned, compact, portable and lightweight Mini Surfox.

In Booth B35013, Walter Surface Technologies (Montreal, QC/ Windsor, CT) showcases the new fifth generation of their Surfox™ 205 and Mini Surfox TIG and spot weld cleaning systems. The Surfox 205 electrochemical cleaning system cleans and passivates TIG and spot welds to attain perfect finish marking on stainless, aluminum and titanium. The redesigned machine is exceptionally powerful, rugged and replaces time-consuming manual operations, such as mechanical abrasion or extremely hazardous solutions like pickling paste. The redesigned Mini Surfox has been engineered to allow operators to clean TIG or spot welds on aluminum and stainless steel to a perfect finish on even the most delicate surfaces. This durable unit is compact, portable and lightweight which makes it ideal for every day field work including equipment repair, installation or touch-up.

“Electrochemical cleaning is by far the safest and most efficient method of removing heat tint and other contaminants from stainless steel surfaces,” explained Jonathan Douville, a senior product manager for Surfox. “What is unique about this new generation of machines is that we are now able and have the patent to use both the 205 and the Mini to mark stainless, aluminum in black and titanium in blue. The benefit from using our electrochemical systems is a safer, healthier industrial environment for the worker and a more efficient work process that lowers consumable costs yet produces a high standard of cleaning, and consistent finish on stainless steel, aluminum and titanium. These systems are ideal for any industry where stainless and aluminum are found, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, architectural and transportation.”

From portability, marking, etching, cleaning, and polishing, the Surfox portfolio of products provides users with a complete, economical and comprehensive line of products from which to choose. This family addresses the industries’ weld cleaning and passivation requirements to not affect the parent material’s surface. Also on display will be the FLEXSTEEL™ high performing general purpose flap disc that is designed for use on steel in light industrial, metal fabrication and construction applications. This is the newest addition to the ENDURO-FLEX™ family of flap discs and features a specially engineered zirconia alumina abrasive grain blend that self-sharpens with less pressure, allowing it to maintain a high removal rate on any power tool, including value models with less torque. FLEXSTEEL™ provides an economical solution for workers who need a quality, industrial grade flap disc to get the job done.

“For high powered grinders, the ENDURO-FLEX series already provides the most productive line of flap discs, which feature the longest service life and highest removal rate in the industry,” explained Amadou Sylla, an associate product manager at Walter Surface Technologies. “To help shops gain a competitive edge in general MRO environments or construction without compromising on safety or performance, this new premium-grade flap disc is ideally suited for the general purpose grinding that is so prevalent.”

FLEXSTEEL flap discs are made of abrasive grains that self-sharpen under low pressure and, like the ENDURO-FLEX series, they feature the unique Eco-Trim backing that extends disc life. These discs offer a high removal rate and good life on steel as an economical choice for blending sharp corners, heavy deburring or blending in fillet welds. They can also withstand lateral pressure to remove material from corners and edges, all of which would normally cause premature wear on the standard abrasive cloth underserved with existing, under-performing products,” added Sylla. “This flap disc took three years to develop and has undergone extensive field testing to ensure the user would be getting the best possible product in its class.”

