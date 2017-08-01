Tooling for Machining Heat Resistant Super Alloys

Effective for roughing and semi-finishing of turning and milling applications using RCGX, RNG, RPGX, SNG, SNGX geometries, the new SX3 SiAlON Grade from NTK Cutting Tools combines excellent wear resistance and toughness required for cutting Heat Resistant Super Alloys.

In Booth 2407, the new SX3 SiAlON Grade from NTK Cutting Tools USA (Wixom, MI) has the ideal combination of excellent wear resistance and toughness required for cutting Heat Resistant Super Alloys (HRSA). Shops can machine the newest generation of HRSA work materials, like Rene’s, as well as today’s most common materials, such as Inconel 718, with confidence. SX3 grade is effective for roughing and semi-finishing of turning and milling applications, using RCGX, RNG, RPGX, SNG, SNGX geometries. Its superior strength, compared to competitor’s grades, is apparent with the insert’s boundary wear resistance resulting in longer tool life.

Also on display will be the new Solid Ceramic End Mill that produces results of up to 20X higher productivity running at speeds of up to 3,000 sfm. Constructed of durable SX9 SiAlON grade, these end mills feature a balance of toughness and wear resistance making them suitable for even the most demanding applications. The 4-flute and 6-flute options, currently available in inch and metric sizes, are designed with excellent edge toughness, less tool pressure, and better chip evacuation. Also on display will be Shaper Duo tools that create 6-lobe sockets faster and simpler. These tools generate less tool pressure than the traditional rotary broach method. Cycle time is greatly reduced due to the efficient machining process. Shaper duo tooling is designed for positioning in the back spindle of Swiss machines. NTK carries a selection of hexalobular insert bars capable of machining T6 up to T30 socket sizes.

Also on display is BIDEMICS, an industry-changing product for impressive machining of Heat Resistant Super Alloys. Cutting speed potential can soar up to 1,600 sfm, resulting in higher productivity for applications. Both JX1 and JP2 now include honed edge preparation (E02) for available geometries, expanding the scope of manufacturing applications. Also on display will be an impressive line of High Feed Cutters (HFC) for milling aluminum that maximize teeth/cutter, from seven teeth on the 50 mm diameter cutter to 22 teeth on a 125 mm diameter cutter, to reduce production time. The lightweight construction allows more users to utilize this product (the 125 mm cutter weighs only 2.4 lb) and obtain speeds up to 20,000 rpm. The coolant-through mounting bolt provides excellent chip evacuation.

Also on display will be new modular system toolholders that have some of the best rigidity in the industry today. Straight or L-style tool-holder construction for specific applications. Strong clamping and a special wedge design achieves higher accuracy and efficiency without vibrations or distortions. This rigid technology is applied to VGW ceramic insert holders, along with a line of holders for RCGX/RPGX ceramic inserts that are ideal for heat resistant alloy and steel mill roll machining.

NTK Cutting Tools USA, Division of NGK Spark Plugs (USA), Inc., 46929 Magellan Drive, Wixom, MI 48393, 248-668-0100, Fax: 248-668-0200, ctinfo@ntktech.com, www.ntkcuttingtools.com.