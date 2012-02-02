BIG BOOK: THE INDUSTRY’S LARGEST CATALOG OF METALWORKING AND MRO SUPPLIES

As if 500,000 items in 40 product categories was not enough, this catalog from MSC Industrial Direct also features beneficial programs including next-day delivery, supply chain optimization, MRO and metalworking vending solutions and more services aimed at helping customers reduce costs.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (Melville, NY), a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operation supplies, continues to support its industrial-based customers throughout the U.S. with its 2011/2012 Big Book.

Already the industryʼs largest catalog of metalworking and MRO supplies with more than 500,000 items in 40 product categories, this yearʼs Big Book and www.mscdirect.com promise even more selection, which will feature tens of thousands of new items from top industry brands such as Accupro®, DeWalt®, Pro-Safe®, Gibraltar®, Paramount™, Niagara Cutter, Kennametal®, Hertel™, WorkSmart®, Jupiter Pneumatics®, Bessey®, Cooper Lighting and Quantum Storage Systems™.

The Big Book also features beneficial programs and services available through MSC, such as next-day delivery and the companyʼs Competitive Advantage Program® (CAP), which focuses on supply chain optimization, along with MRO and Metalworking vending solutions aimed at helping customers reduce costs. Additionally, the catalog highlights Customer Managed Inventory (CMI) and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI). CMI and VMI are barcode scanning inventory systems that allow customers to maintain full control of their ordering processes and spending levels while improving productivity.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. is one of the largest direct marketers and premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (“MRO”) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. The supplier employs one of the industryʼs largest sales forces and distributes approximately 600,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 317,000 customers.

In-stock availability is approximately 99 percent, with next-day standard delivery to the contiguous U.S. on qualifying orders up until 8:00 pm Eastern Time. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 22 million direct-mail catalogs, 96 branch sales offices, 998 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B eCommerce portals. www.mscdirect.com