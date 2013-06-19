HIWT Releases Pipe Layout for Pipefitters and Welders Training DVD

New instructional welding video promises to be worth every penny.

The course includes pipefitter terminology, mathematics, and plane figures, angles, and angular layout, calculated welded offsets, tees, laterals, and circumferential sleeves, pipe blanking, elliptical holes, brackets, pipe flanges and more.

Many believe there is nothing comparable to this program in the industry. The addition of DVDs and instructor guide to this established course provides an unsurpassed teaching opportunity.

The training package, that meets or exceeds the quality that has become synonymous with the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology (HIWT; Troy, OH), provides DVDs and an instructor guide (including the student learning packet and answer keys). Student packets come with tests and provide for programmed learning. These may be purchased separately.

This unique course is recommended for curriculums that include pipe welding as well as for continuing education for those in industries that are involved in pipefitting and pipe welding. The quality and coverage of the DVDs and curriculum are unmatched in the welding industry.

The complete curriculum includes DVDs, an instructor guide (including instructor materials, a learning packet, written tests, and answer keys for tests.

You may place online orders with a credit card on the Hobart Welding Institute website. The retail price is $1195.00.

www.welding.org