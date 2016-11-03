Sophisticated, Highly Flexible Fiber Laser Cutting

The new L3-30 fiber laser from Salvagnini now comes equipped with an air-cooled cutting head with adjustable optics for cutting both thin and thick materials.

In Booth C-25047, Salvagnini America, Inc. (Hamilton, OH), a manufacturer of flexible sheet metal processing systems, machines, process software and tooling for factory integration, will feature their new L3-30 fiber laser that offers a new air-cooled cutting head and 6 kW resonator to complement their 2 kW, 3 kW and 4 kW product lines. The L3 now comes equipped with an air-cooled cutting head with adjustable optics for cutting both thin and thick materials. Air-cooling is made possible by the addition of a Pelletier plate to the assembly, making nitrogen gas cooling unnecessary. A new collimator enables easy, fast adjustment for cutting materials of different thicknesses. The new Salvagnini cutting head assembly simplifies laser cutting production, making solid, clean and reliable cuts, with no contaminants to obscure the lens.

Flexible automation is built into every L3 fiber laser. TraJust software automatically manages cutting parameters, drawing upon a database for each material and thickness to achieve consistent, high quality cuts. Salvagnini technology allows sheets of different materials and thicknesses to be processed – in sequence – without stopping production and with setups occurring in masked time. These fiber laser systems can be accessorized with a full range of material handling systems. There is a storage tower to suit every application, including new, compact LTW and LTWC towers that require no additional floor space. An L3 features automatic loading and automatic skeleton removal. The addition of an MCL provides a pick and place capability so that no “shake and break” activity is necessary.

Also on display will be the newly redesigned all-electric P1 panel bender for flexible kit and single piece part production. The P1 panel bender offers up to three times the throughput of a press brake and zero setup time. Additionally, it offers the distinctive features of larger panel benders, including automatic blankholder setup, universal tooling, the briefest of cycle times, and programming software for 2D drawings and for 3D models that adds built-in skill and craftsmanship to the part forming process. Some of the new features include Asymmetric Auxiliary Bending capability for making interrupted bends of up to 25 in; Automatic Blankholder Adjustment (ABA); A Last Bend Down capability as standard; and all-electric operation.

The P1 panel bender is easy to own, operate and maintain, and reliably forms both simple and complex parts of the highest quality with no operator intervention. Setups take just 4 seconds and individual bends only 2 seconds. The P1 consumes 3 kW of power during operation and occupies 86 sq ft of floor space.

Salvagnini America, Inc., 27 Bicentennial Court, Hamilton, OH 45015, 513-874-8284, www.salvagnini.com.