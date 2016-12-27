Bringing the Internet of Robotics to Life

KUKA Connect is a cloud-based software platform that securely leverages cloud computing technologies and big data analytics to provide customers maximum visibility into their connected robots.

The Internet of Robotics – recently a vision of the future – now has a name: KUKA Connect. KUKA Connect is a cloud-based software platform from the KUKA ATX (Austin, TX) center of excellence, which is part of KUKA Robotics Corporation (Shelby Township, MI). Connect allows users to easily access and analyze their robots’ data on any device, anywhere, at any time. “This is an innovative platform that provides the proper foundation and building blocks for instant access to important data and characteristics of our robots,” said Andy Chang, the director of product marketing for the Americas. “Through the Connect platform, users can focus to bring products to market faster, adapt to regulatory requirements, increase efficiency, and most importantly, rapidly innovate.”

Built on open global standards, KUKA Connect securely leverages cloud computing technologies and big data analytics to provide customers maximum visibility into their connected robots. With this visibility, shops are able to react and respond to information received and optimize their automation process. This subscription-based platform requires zero software installation and provides users with immediate access to new features and functionalities. It also enables an ecosystem of additional KUKA and third-party apps that further enhance the overall user experience. Leveraging the latest web and mobile technologies, Connect features a responsive user interface that allows administrative users to construct seamless workflows with easy accessibility to multiple layers of robot data that is offered in two tiers of service: KUKA Connect Lite and KUKA Connect Plus.

Connect Lite is a cloud-based software that provides customers the following features for supported functionality of KUKA robots, including:

Condition monitoring

Timeline with routine maintenance milestones

Robot Identification data

Controller identification data

Specifications

User manual

Administrative console

Searchable and sortable robot list

Language support for English, German and Chinese

Connect Plus offers users additional features and full accessibility of the Connect platform for supported functionality of KUKA robots. These features include:

Real-time robot state notifications

Real-time fault notifications

Exportable data reports

Enhanced timeline with real-time faults

Comprehensive event log

4D visualization of robot

KUKA ATX specializes in leveraging state-of-the-art web, cloud and mobile platforms to augment KUKA robotics, user experience and overall productivity. At this center, software is brought to life by a team of software engineers, roboticists and product marketing experts to seamlessly connect processes, robots, people and services. The center also serves as the primary advisers of technical and strategic oversight for the company’s U.S.-centric investments.

KUKA Robotics Corporation, 51870 Shelby Parkway, Shelby Township, MI 48315, 866-873-5852, www.kuka.com.