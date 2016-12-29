Flexible, Scalable Manufacturing Performance Platform

The Argonaut MES from RedViking uses Spearhead, the simple, affordable edge of network device that captures data directly from PLCs and other plant floor devices, eliminating the need for an operation-level PC.

The flexible, scalable Argonaut manufacturing execution system (MES) from RedViking (Plymouth, MI) is the first manufacturing performance platform of its kind that lets users install only the manufacturing apps they need, only where they need them, and control them from a central location. Start from nothing or make an existing MES perform better. Argonaut uses Spearhead, the simple, affordable edge of network device that captures data directly from PLCs and other plant floor devices, eliminating the need for an operation-level PC. Argonaut’s open architecture gives users the ability to start with one app and add others as they need them. Put error-proofing on one cell, tracking and product genealogy on another and automated work instructions throughout the plant. Update them all from a central location, with virtually no downtime. With full Internet of Things (IoT) publish/subscribe capability, users have the ability to provide manufacturing data to any secure recipient anywhere in the world.

Red Viking, 46247 Five Mile Road, Plymouth, MI 48170, 734-454-0500, Fax: 734-454-0563, belliott@redviking.com, www.redviking.com.

