General Counsel Changes at Lincoln Electric

Jennifer I. Ansberry has been chosen to succeed Frederick G. Stueber upon his retirement.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Cleveland, OH) has announced Frederick G. Stueber will retire from the company as the executive vice president, general counsel and secretary in April 2017.

Stueber’s retirement marks a distinguished 36-year career in law and 22 years as the company’s general counsel and secretary. While at Lincoln Electric, he has led global litigation, corporate governance matters, mergers and acquisitions, corporate compliance, intellectual property, labor law and environmental, health and safety initiatives. He also served as a member of the senior management committee. During his tenure, he successfully led an industry defense group and collective plan against fume litigation which resulted in the dismissal of numerous cases against the company and industry. Prior to joining them in 1995, Stueber served at Jones Day for 13 years, the last six years as a corporate partner. He started his career as a law clerk for Federal Chief Judge Andrew A. Caffrey following his graduation from Harvard Law School.

“Fred has made innumerable contributions to the company and has been a trusted strategic advisor and counselor to management and the board,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, the president and chief executive officer of Lincoln Electric. “His acumen, passion for law and his willingness to face tough challenges has led to the successful defense of the organization and a transformative approach to litigation in our industry. We thank him for his leadership in the organization, his community engagement on behalf of the Lincoln Electric F

oundation, and wish him and his family our very best.”

Upon Stueber’s retirement, Jennifer I. Ansberry will be promoted to the position of the executive vice president, general counsel and secretary and will serve as an officer of the company. She joined Lincoln Electric in 2004 and serves as the vice president, deputy general counsel and oversees the company’s legal function in global mergers and acquisitions, securities law compliance, corporate governance and other general corporate legal matters. She also leads the company’s environmental, health and safety organization. Prior to joining Lincoln Electric, she served as an associate at Thompson Hine LLP and Keating, Muething & Klekamp LLP. She received her J.D. from the University of Cincinnati – College of Law and received a B.B.A. in accounting from the University of Cincinnati.

