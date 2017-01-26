Arno USA Hires New Business Development Manager

Keith Stroup is now responsible for managing all distribution channels and partners in North America.

Arno-Werkzeuge USA LLC (Harvard, IL), the North American headquarters and branch of Arno Werkzeuge, a German based high-precision manufacturer of cutting tools, part-off, grooving, positive and negative style turning inserts, screw and swiss style turning systems, has announced they have hired Keith Stroup as the business development manager.

In his new position, he will be responsible for managing all distribution channels and partners including: reps, agents, distributors, and online catalog houses in North America

“Arno is well known for high precision cutting tools and advanced engineering and design,” stated Stroup. “With our superior products, I believe we have an excellent opportunity to grow our business and brand presence in North America with our valued channel partners. I am excited to be part of the company and look forward to the opportunity and challenges.”

He comes to the company with over 30 years of experience in the metalworking, manufacturing, and cutting tools industry. Most recently he served at Kennametal NA as a regional sales manager serving the Northeast territory. Prior to that position, he worked for ATI Stellram for over 13 years.

“We are excited to have Keith join the company with his extensive expertise in the cutting tools and metalworking industry,” stated Martin Gardner, the president of Arno USA. “We believe he will be very successful in his endeavors in educating, training, supporting and building our network of channel partners and distributors.”

www.arnousa.com