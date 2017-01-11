Calibra Engineering Becomes Distributor for Xiris Automation

They are now their exclusive distributor in Turkey for both the metal fabrication and tube & pipe industries.

Xiris Automation Inc. (Burlington, ON) has announced that Calibra Engineering Solutions (Istanbul, Turkey) has been signed as the exclusive distributor of their products for both the metal fabrication and tube & pipe industries for Turkey.

Calibra is a leading sales representative of metal fabrication and test equipment for the tube industry and other fields. Providing turnkey sales and after sales service and training, they will be able to distribute and support the Xiris WI2000 Post Weld Inspection System, used to detect quality issues related to the tube welding and forming process.

For many years they have been working with a competent staff who have gained experience in production, quality and sales of metal fabrication equipment with an aim to provide their customers with the best technical solutions available on the market.

Cameron Serles, the president of Xiris Automation explains, “We are excited to work with an excellent partner who has many years of experience in the tube market in Turkey with operations experience and extensive test equipment knowledge. They share our values of a high level of commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction and continuous improvement of technical knowledge.”

Xiris Automation specializes in developing optical equipment used for process and quality control across a number of specialty industries. With an extensive product line, the company provides some of the world’s most dynamic manufacturers with the ability to detect, recognize, and interpret quality defects in their manufactured goods.

www.xiris.com, www.calibra-tr.com