Camfil Appoints Vice President

Graeme Bell is now in charge of the manufacturing, technical and training facility in Jonesboro, as well as sales operations for the dust, mist, and fume collection products.

Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC; Jonesboro, AR) has appointed Graeme Bell to the position of the vice president of Camfil APC Americas.

Bell will relocate from Europe to the corporate headquarters in Jonesboro where he will hold full responsibility for the manufacturing, technical and training facility, as well as North and South American sales operations for the company’s dust, mist and fume collection products. He stated, “I very much look forward to leading the business in the Americas and delivering substantial growth in line with our global strategic initiatives.” He will report to Christian Debus, the global executive vice president of the company.

In the four years since Bell joined the company, they have promoted him to a succession of sales and general management posts in Europe. His most recent title was the vice president of Camfil APC Europe, where he handled UK, German and Czech operations including manufacturing sites as well as full strategic growth responsibility for Europe.

With 26 years of experience in the air pollution control industry, directly prior to joining the company, he was the global market manager for Porvair Filtration Ltd, (Fareham, UK), a manufacturer of liquid and gas filtration products. Before that, he spent nearly 14 years with Donaldson Filtration IAF, (Leicester, UK), where he started as an area manager and eventually became a country manager for the Industrial Air Filtration Division, which markets dust collectors and aftermarket filters in the UK.

He holds a diploma in mechanical engineering, and his professional experience also includes several technical and sales engineer positions.

www.camfilapc.com