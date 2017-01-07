HGG Appoints Regional Sales Manager

David Harris is the manager of customer sales and service for seven states in the Gulf region.

HGG Profiling Equipment (Medina, OH), a subsidiary of HGG Group, has appointed David Harris to manage customer sales and service for a seven-state region (NM, TX, OK, AR, LA, MS, and AL). The company is a leading supplier of pipe cutting machines, robotic profile cutting lines and associated cutting equipment solutions around the world. With ongoing offshore and oil activity, the Gulf States region continues to be a hot spot for tube and pipe cutting. Along with customer sales and support, Harris provides nearby support for their growing network of agents.

“Although the industry has been down somewhat recently because of lower oil prices, we continue to grow because of our technologically advanced line of machinery that increases productivity while reducing labor costs,” stated John Tutino, the sales manager of HGG. “We could not be more pleased to add David Harris to our team. With his accomplished background in manufacturing, metalworking and welding equipment, he is a perfect fit.”

Harris and his wife Maranda live in The Woodlands, TX, located about 25 miles north of Houston. With such close proximity to the Gulf, he can provide maximum customer service and support both currently and as the business grows.

HGG Profiling Equipment, provides comprehensive sales and service support for the company’s growing customer base in North America, Central America and South America. They serve an array of industry customers in steel construction, piping process industries, offshore/onshore, crane building, ship building and others.

www.hgg-group.com