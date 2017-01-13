Integrated Human-Machine Safety

The SafeLogic control from Bosch Rexroth integrates and activates the safety functions of decentralized safety peripherals from various manufacturers to increase investment security via CIP Safety on the Sercos automation network.

The growth in use and complexity of automation across industries is driving a parallel growth in the complexity of human-machine interfaces (HMIs), resulting in an increased need for standardized, cost-effective functional safety for OEMs. To simplify the development of complex machines, safety technology is being integrated into the Sercos automation network from Bosch Rexroth Corporation (Charlotte, NC). The CIP Safety on Sercos safety protocol ensures safe communication from the control unit to the drive with no additional wiring. The SafeLogic and SafeLogic compact controls cover all complexity levels of safety-based automation in connection with the drive-integrated SafeMotion functions. The user can simply program standard and safety functions in the same engineering environment.

SafeLogic controls the drives for manufacturing plants and complex machines. The safety function module enhances standard system solutions in the IndraMotion and IndraLogic product lines, turning them into control solutions with integrated safety functions. Customer-specific modifications in the standard control’s program sequence have no feedback effects on the safety functions. CIP Safety on Sercos ensures safe communication without additional wiring. Engineers use the uniform IndraWorks framework for standard and safety control. Thanks to the multi-safety master functionality, SafeLogic also enables the integration of decentralized safety peripherals from various manufacturers, increasing investment security. SafeLogic compact is used in compact machines and small- to mid-size plants. The decentralized safety control activates the drive-integrated safety feature via CIP Safety on Sercos. Programming is intuitive and uses a graphical editor; users verify the functional safety with the integrated offline simulation tool.

For low-complexity applications, design engineers can conform to safety standards with the new generation of drive-integrated safety features. SafeMotion is available for all IndraDrive series in the entire performance spectrum from 0.1 kW to 630 kW. The SafeMotion functions are suitable for requirements up to Cat 4 with PL e (ISO 13849) and SIL 3 (IEC 62061). SafeMotion monitors up to 16 safe and certified motion functions, such as speed, direction of rotation, and position. New logic elements like safety door monitoring reduce the risk of manipulation. Using CIP Safety on Sercos, OEMs can easily combine up to 25 drives into one safety zone and directly connect the peripherals without superordinate control.

In addition to the scalable range of solutions offered, Rexroth security specialists support OEMs and users with a wide range of training programs and services. They help implement standard-compliant safety requirements, including risk assessment, installation and commissioning or machine conformity evaluations.

