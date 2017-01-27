Optimized Bending Production

The BendingStudio software platform from AICON 3D Systems interconnects work at different workstations to make measurement even more efficient. Users can store their data on a central server and still use them for measurements.

AICON 3D Systems | Hexagon Metrology Inc. (Wixom, MI) offers the newest version of their user friendly BendingStudio software platform, which interconnects work at different workstations to become even more efficient. The DATA SERVICE module is more transparent, with connections to other workstations that are visibly displayed. The user sees network problems immediately and can directly restore the network connection. Furthermore, currently used components are marked in the selection lists and are displayed in a separate information box; a lock symbol shows all connected operators who is actually working with the component. By applying the NETWORK SERVICE module, users can store their data on a central server and still use them for measurements. Measurement results for the respective components are directly transmitted to the server.

The ASSEMBLY software module is more user-friendly and is applied to check holders and extensions with the help of AICON adapters. A wizard guides the operator through the configuration of the measuring adapters, which is clearly explained by means of pictograms. Based on a drawing, the target data of extensions can be gradually transmitted into the BendingStudio software. If all test criteria are already available in the component’s coordinate system, the implementation is reduced to just a few clicks. In the basic version of BendingStudio, the ADVANCED BACKUP SERVICE was revised to allow a complete data backup via timing or manual trigger. Older backups are not overwritten. In case of data recovery, the required version can be chosen via time information. For users with a valid software maintenance contract, the new BendingStudio software is available free of charge.

AICON 3D Systems | Hexagon Metrology Inc., Wixom Solution Center, 48443 Alpha Drive, Wixom, MI 48393, 248-449-9400, americas@aicon3d.com, aicon3d.com.