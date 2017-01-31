Precision Honing Systems

Advanced honing machines, tooling and abrasives from Ohio Tool Works are ideal for the value-minded honing shop that needs high quality or increased performance.

In Booth 1703 at HOUSTEX 2017, Ohio Tool Works, LLC (OTW; Ashland, OH), a trusted leader in precision industrial honing products, will announce several new offerings. Leading off the line-up is their extensive line of standard portable honing stones. Offered in both conventional vitrified and metalbond superabrasives, and in all the most common grit and hardness configurations, this new line of abrasives is guaranteed to be compatible with your current portable honing tools and competitive in both performance and price to your current supplier.

Also featured will be the VersaHone line of honing machines, tooling and abrasives. This exciting new line of products is quickly becoming the new standard for the value-minded honing customer without giving up quality or performance. VersaHone Horizontal honing machines offer performance and value comparable to other mid-level systems at very competitive pricing. With intuitive controls, ergonomic fixtures, splash protection and several coolant filtration options to choose from, the VersaHone Horizontal is the perfect fit for any low-production honing operation.

Rounding out the line-up is the robust VHT Tooling system. Designed to use the familiar OH500 and OH700 abrasives, as well as competitors’ similar products, this tooling system is as versatile as it is durable.

Ohio Tool Works, LLC, 1374 Enterprise Parkway, Ashland, OH 44805, 419-281-3700, Fax: 419-281-3707, ttharp@ohiotoolworks.com, www.ohiotoolworks.com.