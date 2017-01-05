Simonds Saw Names New President

David Miles has taken his new position within the company.

The board of directors of Simonds International (Fitchburg, MA) is pleased to announce that David Miles has been named the president of Simonds Saw LLC, a separate company formed in 2014 under the same management team.

He succeeds Ray Martino who will continue to serve as the company’s chief executive officer and as the president and chief executive officer of Simonds International. Martino has been the president and chief executive officer since 1999.

Miles brings a wealth of experience to his new role. As the vice president of sales and marketing for Simonds since 2011 he has led a positive transformation of the group business by coaching and developing a strong sales and marketing leadership team, sponsoring growth oriented global strategies, and bringing a strong focus to product differentiation and new market development.

He has 27 years of experience in sales and marketing and has a proven record in global business development with a strong working knowledge of the industrial markets in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Prior to joining the company, he was the commercial director of the Americas for Bellota® Tools of Spain, the business development manager for Latin America at Stanley Bostitch® (now Stanley Black and Decker) and held various global sales, marketing, and product management roles at Cooper Industries Hand Tools Division (now Apex Tool Group).

He studied at the University of Missouri, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Finance at the Trulaske School of Business. He is an active participant in several Industrial trade associations and currently serves on the Supplier Advisory Council for the Industrial Division of Affiliated Distributors®.

“This appointment represents the final phase in the separation of the two distinct businesses operated by the Simonds Group. The full separation will enable a sharper focus for each business and we are excited to have David in this role,” stated Martino.

www.simondsint.com