Systems for Machining Alloy Steels, Oil and Gas Components

The 4-axis H 14000 horizontal machining center from Heller Machine Tools is ideal for machining large pumps and housings for power and fluid transmission.

In Booth 1742 at Houstex 2017, Heller Machine Tools L.P. (Troy, MI) will present systems for machining oil and gas field components with their highly productive 4-axis H Series horizontal machining centers, the H 14000. This large capacity machine combines a super-robust machine design with the structural stiffness and high torque required for making the deepest cuts in the toughest alloy steels and irons. Developed and perfected over many years as the number one machine provider for large diesel engine component machining solutions, the H series is ideal for machining large pumps and housings for power and fluid transmission. It can be fitted with an NC-controlled feed-out head for machining contours.

The capacity of H Series machines to make roughing cuts all day long while still providing finishing accuracies for XYZ positioning of 0.010 mm (according to VDI/GDQ 3441) make them ideal for large, difficult to machine alloy steel and iron components. Feed forces of 20,000 N are capable of making demanding cuts. The H 14000 is the top of the H-series, featuring a work area of 2,400 mm x 1,600 mm x 1,600 mm X/Y/Z over a 1,000 mm pallet capable of handling a 4,000 kg workpiece load. Positioning times have been minimized by focusing on realistic dynamic rates of 40 m/min in all axes.

An industry exclusive NC-controlled out-facing head is available on the H 14000 for performing feed out operations such as taper boring, generating pockets as well as compensating diameters. A measuring probe for on-machine part checking and instant tool breakage monitoring are integrated. These machines, consistent with efficient cell operation, are designed for manual or can be easily adapted to FMS systems or other automated loading systems.

With a high power cutting (HPC) gear-driven head stock, the H 14000 offers maximum torque of 2,292 Nm and generating 60 kW of power at low rpm, with options available for rigid face clamping for right angle milling heads. HSK 100 spindle taper is standard with a choice of chain type tool magazines for tools up to 800 mm long or rack type magazines with tool lengths up to 1,000 mm. The precision provided by all machine sizes in the H range is ensured through reduced table deformation and high precision due to internally arranged drives and linear scales. This provides high productivity and minimal axes positioning times that reduce machining times between 20 percent and 50 percent in practical application compared to competitive machines.

Because these machines are known as “the fastest to fill their chip hoppers,” chip disposal is critical. The H 14000 is designed with three chip augers that rapidly move chips out of the work area and into the chip conveyor, delivering the chips to the chip hopper. To support their global users, these machines are equipped with either Siemens Sinumerik 840D or Fanuc 31i-B CNC.

