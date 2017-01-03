Wear-Optimization App Helps Decrease Wear Rates and Associated Costs

The app from Walter USA works on all current mobile devices and operating systems, it enables users to identify all specific forms of wear on indexable-insert and round-tool solid carbide applications, from milling, drilling and threading to turning, grooving and parting.

What if your tools could talk to you, providing you with timely information about their status and the conditions they were encountering, as well as tips that enhance your specific application? By using the wear-optimization app from Walter USA, LLC (Waukesha, WI), they can. This app, which works on all current mobile devices and operating systems, enables users to identify all specific forms of wear on indexable-insert and round-tool solid carbide applications, from milling, drilling and threading to turning, grooving and parting. The app helps users reliably identify the wear as each form of wear is shown with a zoom function, both graphically and with high-quality photos.

For each wear template, the user is provided with a description of the conditions under which the relevant wear type occurs and how it can be prevented or reduced. For this, the app provides practical recommendations such as “Use a more wear-resistant cutting tool material,” “Reduce the feed,” “Reduce the cutting speed,” “Increase the coolant pressure,” or “Check the orientation,” etc. Once implemented, these recommendations increase the service life of their tools and reduce costs associated with tool wear. The wear-optimization app is extremely user-friendly and intuitive. It features an integrated e-mail function that can send feedback directly to the app developer at Walter. This app is available in 24 languages and works on all current mobile devices, including smartphones, notebooks and tablets, with iOS or the Android operating system, as well as on a Windows PC that operates on Windows 7 or a more recent version. The app is also available for online use on Walter’s website.

