Atlas Technologies Increases Machining Capacity

The company has installed a HAAS VF-12 Series VMC designed to accommodate large-volume machining.

Atlas Technologies, Inc. (Fenton, MI) has announced the installation of a HAAS large frame vertical machining center in their Fenton, MI facility. The VF-12 Series VMC is designed to accommodate large-volume machining required to service their various customer markets.

The HAAS VMC is a beneficial addition to the 51,000 sq ft of in-house manufacturing space that currently provides custom welding and fabrication alongside contract manufacturing services. The HAAS Large Frame VMC features a 150 in x 28 in T-slot table with 50 taper configurations and spindle speeds up to 10,000 rpm. The machines capabilities will streamline the manufacturing process to meet increasing production demands.

To support the continuing growth with automation solution customers, the VMC will provide a higher quality of metal fabrication for their customers. Metal fabrication is a precision process that requires industry knowledge and expertise, both of which Atlas has provided for the last 50 years.

“Acquiring this machining center is an investment in our customers, our community and our future success,” stated Andy Basgall, the general manager of Atlas Technologies. The VMC will increase our production times and efficiencies to consistently deliver quality products to our markets. Along with creating career opportunities for qualified individuals that will support our expanding metal fabrication department today, and into the future.”

www.atlastechnologies.com