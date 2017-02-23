BLM Group Appoints New North American Sales Director

Andrew Dodd now directs sales of laser, bending and machining systems in this region.

BLM Group USA (Wixom, MI), a global leader in the manufacture of tube and sheet metal processing equipment, has appointed Andrew Dodd as their North American sales director. The announcement was made by Dr. Jeffrey Ahrstrom, their president and chief operating officer. In this new capacity, Dodd is responsible for directing their regional sales team in laser, bending and machining systems applications.

“Andrew brings a wealth of experience to this vital position,” according to Ahrstrom. “He has proven himself a valuable asset to our customers, has held several positions in the industry and is well respected. He will help take us forward and continue the growth we have realized over the past several years.” Dodd has over 34 years of experience in the laser fabrication and integration business. Prior to joining the company, he served as the North American director of sales for GSI Lumonics and the regional sales manager for Miyachi Unitek.

BLM Group’s product line includes laser tube cutting, cold sawing, bending, end-forming, end machining and wire bending machines. They have more than 50 years of experience and thousands of applications in the development of tube and sheet metal fabrication equipment.

www.blmgroup.com