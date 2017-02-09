LVD Strippit Opens Two New Regional Customer Support Centers

A Southeast facility located in Charlotte NC and a Southwest facility located in Dallas TX.

LVD Strippit Inc. (Akron, NY) has announced the opening of their Southeast Support Center located in Charlotte, NC and their Southwest Support Center in Dallas, TX. The two new regional facilities are dedicated to improved customer care at the local level. They join the company’s Midwest Support Center opened in 2016 and their Northeast Support Center located at the company’s headquarters in New York state. The Southeast Support Center will provide technical service, support and training for customers in the South Atlantic and East South Central states. The Southwest Support Center will service and support customers in the Southwestern/Central U.S., including California, Nevada, Colorado and New Mexico. It will also support customers in Mexico, providing technical support in Spanish.

The new support centers will offer comprehensive service support, including spare parts, upgrades and retrofits. Commonly required components needed for emergency and scheduled repair and maintenance services will be stocked. A staff of factory-trained service technicians will provide prompt response to on-site service requests, as well as offer technical support by phone. The facilities will also showcase a range of LVD Strippit sheet metal fabrication equipment for customer training and product demonstration purposes.

Service manager Matt Keever will oversee operations at the Southeast facility. He has 12 years of experience with the company in a technical support capacity. Service manager John Wolf will direct all operations at the Southwest Support Center. He joined the company in 2016 and brings 20 years of experience in the fabrication industry.

“We’ve made an investment in four dedicated, strategically-located centers to provide the local focus and presence to better support our customers across the U.S.,” said customer service manager, Mathieu Vanbraekel. “Our support centers in the Northeast, Midwest, Southeast and Southwest give us the infrastructure to provide faster response times and increased service capabilities to keep customers’ equipment operating at peak levels.”

