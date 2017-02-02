Pneumatically Actuated Part Marking Systems

The portable hand-held P50 from Dapra weighs just 8.2 lb, making it easily transportable to mark large, heavy parts that cannot be easily brought to a fixed station.

In Booth 2939, Dapra Marking Systems (Bloomfield, CT) will display a variety of pneumatically actuated part marking systems, including the portable, hand-held Model P50. These high-speed controlled vibropeen / micropercussion systems are ideal for marking and industrial traceability and are capable of very deep marking. The compact, portable hand-held system weighs just 8.2 lb, making it easily transportable to mark large, heavy parts that cannot be easily brought to a fixed station. The P50 features an integrated 7 in touch-screen programming panel. Pneumatically actuated bench-top and integrated solutions are also available. These systems mark flat and curved surfaces of metal (including hard metals), plastic and wood parts. Mark variable alphanumeric text, serial numbers, date and time, logos, drawings, data matrix codes and more with ease:

Marking area: 4.3 in x 1.2 in (110 mm x 30 mm)

Three working modes: high-definition, high-speed and high-depth marking

Software: Programmable from the on-board touch-screen panel and the included “stamper 2.0” PC software

Weight: 8.2 lb (3.7 kg)

Power supply: Pneumatic 6 bar max. (5N/L min.); 90 VAC to 264 VAC (50 Hz / 60 Hz) 40 W

Connections: Ethernet, USB, RS-232/485 serial, digital I/O opto-isolated 24 VDC

Internal memory: 4 GB Micro-SD

Punch size: 0.1 in / 0.5 in bore (3 mm / 12 mm bore)

A variety of punches are available, including: standard, 60 deg angle, 120 deg angle, data matrix, diamond, plastic and wood

Also on display will be the Multi 4 Combo, the most flexible, multipurpose dot peen marking solution available. The Combo can be used as both a portable and bench-top system to mark both the largest and smallest of parts, with no-tools changeover from one configuration to the other in less than 30 seconds. Its flexibility and robust construction makes it the ideal solution for oil and gas and general machine shop requirements. This flexible marking system allows for fixed bench-top marking and portable hand-held marking of large or heavy parts:

User-friendly software – no PC required

Two marking window sizes available: Compact (1.96 in x 2.36 in) and Standard (4.72 in x 2.36 in)

Patented Intelligent Driving Impact (IDI) technology creates deep, permanent, consistent marks on flat, round, uneven and rough surfaces

Options include battery power and fixtures for magnetic locating and flange mounting

Mark text, logos, data matrix codes, barcodes, date codes, serial numbers and other special characters

Lightweight and simple to operate – ready to use right out of the box

High-resolution color control unit with RS-232 serial ports and USB ports – 3 inputs / 4 outputs

Versatile Multi 4 dot peen marking systems are built on modular technology and are also available in bench-top, hand-held and integrated configurations.

Dapra Marking Systems, 66 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002, 860-286-8728, Fax: 860-242-3017, sales@dapramarking.com, www.dapramarking.com.