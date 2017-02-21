Safety is Improving in Metal Fabrication

Incidents have dropped from 10 per man-hour on average across the industry to five and below in the data just reported by MSCI.

The 2016 Metals Service Center Institute (MSCI; Rolling Meadows, IL) Safety Survey shows that the industry’s safety is on a positive trend. Incidents have decreased drastically over time, from 10 per man-hour on average across the industry in 2002 to five and below in the 2015 data just reported. While the survey results show a positive trend, no one in the industry will be satisfied until a zero incident safety record is achieved. MSCI intends to help their members increase the overall safety of the industrial metals supply chain.

“Lean metals companies face unique challenges and often don’t have a safety professional to push for continuous improvement in the area of safety,” said M. Robert Weidner III, the president and chief executive officer of MSCI. “We have partnered with the National Safety Council (NSC; Itasca, IL) to provide our members of all sizes with access to safety professional training, critical benchmarking and best practices tools.”

These two organizations unveiled the MSCI Safety Excellence program in October, extending the safety resources from MSCI to include surveys, benchmarks, information and additional training access. But the association recently launched their Safety Excellence Award, which recognizes MSCI member companies that have shown a recognized commitment to excellence in safety. The program is designed to be especially helpful to lean organizations that might benefit from additional accountability as they strive for a zero incident environment.

“We want metal professionals everywhere to know they aren’t alone,” added Weidner. “When members register to be part of the Safety Excellence Award Program, they’ll be committing to continue to track their safety progress, to share best practices with their peers at our Safety Conference, and to gain critical safety training. In return, we commit to encouraging their team and supporting their organization with unparalleled metals-specific safety resources.”

To learn more about the program requirements and to gain access to these resources, please click here here .

Metals Service Center Institute, 4201 Euclid Avenue, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008, 847-485-3000, www.msci.org.