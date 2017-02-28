Smart Fan for Industrial Spaces

Every PowerfoilX3.0 industrial ceiling fan from Big Ass Fans comes standard with SmartSense, which eliminates the trial and error of finding the ideal air speed when temperatures change.

In Booth S-450, Big Ass Solutions (Lexington, KY) introduces their Powerfoil®X3.0 industrial ceiling fan that includes SmartSense control technology for effortless comfort and automatic energy savings. The new Powerfoil X3.0 is the result of two years of hypothesizing, designing, tweaking and testing by engineers at Big Ass Fans who created a fan that produces 15 percent more airflow than their earlier Powerfoil X2.0, while maintaining the industry’s best durability and reliability. The engineers didn’t stop there. Having pioneered smart controls for residential ceiling fans, that convenience now comes to industrial spaces. Every Powerfoil X3.0 comes standard with SmartSense, which eliminates the trial and error of finding the ideal air speed when temperatures change.

Featuring summer and winter modes as well as dual air temperature sensors, SmartSense matches the speed of Powerfoil X3.0 to seasonal conditions. As the temperature rises, the fan automatically speeds up, providing a cooling effect of up to 10 deg F (5.6 deg C) that will keep workers comfortable and productive even on the hottest summer days. Conversely in fall and winter, SmartSense automatically slows the fan to push down rising warm air from a facility’s heater without creating a draft. The fan equalizes the air temperature in the space and reduces heating use and bills up to 30 percent. SmartSense maximizes investment by selecting the most efficient and beneficial fan speed with minimal user input. Users select their comfort preferences during the initial setup, then SmartSense operates the fan automatically. If the need arises, a manual mode is available at the touch of a button to allow users to adjust fan speed on the fly. The Powerfoil X3.0 fan is available in diameters of 8 ft to 24 ft (2.4 m to 7.3 m) and includes a non-prorated 15-year warranty with factory-certified installation.

