Software Certifies 3D Printing Quality Compliance

PrintRite3D INSPECT software from Sigma Labs has new and improved melt pool algorithms and enhanced QA documentation that allow for even greater precision, repeatability and compliance.

February 21, 2017

Sigma Labs, Inc. (Santa Fe, NM) has released their web-based PrintRite3D® INSPECT™ quality assurance software version 2.0. “This latest software release has new and improved melt pool algorithms and enhanced QA documentation that allow for even greater precision, repeatability and compliance,” said Mark Cola, the president and chief executive officer of Sigma Labs. “Additive manufacturing is rapidly moving to the next level of acceptance and mass production, and our software can provide assurance that the user’s parts are printed in compliance with stringent quality requirements. I’m excited to showcase this latest technology and believe that we can be a valued partner in efficient process qualification and part certification.”

Sigma Labs, Inc., 3900 Paseo Del Sol, Santa Fe, NM 87507, 505-438-2576, www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Social Media