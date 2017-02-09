Vero Software Adds New Applications Engineer

Bruce King has taken his new role serving the company’s Edgecam and Surfcam brands.

Vero Software Ltd. (Gloucestershire, UK) has hired new applications engineer Bruce King. He brings 30 years of experience in the manufacturing industry to his new role serving the company’s Edgecam and Surfcam brands.

“Bringing Bruce on board will allow us to increase support to both our sales teams and strategic partners in the Americas region, which is vital, as Vero has seen significant growth over the last year,” said Lee Richards, the technical manager of Vero Software.

With an extensive background in the CAD/CAM industry, he has specialized in high-end applications, such as 5-axis and multi-tasking machining, for the past decade.

In his new position, he shares his wealth of CAM and engineering knowledge by training customers, resellers and strategic partners in the Americas.

www.verosoftware.com