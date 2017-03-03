3D Laser Scanning System Under $25k

The FocusM 70 Laser Scanner from FARO has an acquisition speed of almost 500,000 points per second.

FARO Technologies Inc. (Lake Mary, FL) has introduced their latest addition to the FARO® Focus Laser Scanner portfolio: The FocusM 70 Laser Scanner, the first 3D Laser scanning system to be offered for under $25,000 that does not compromise on the professional grade performance required by most construction Q/A Q/C applications. The FocusM includes best-in-class features and capabilities, including:

Ingress Protection (IP) 54 rating

HDR imaging

Acquisition speed of almost 500,000 points per second

Extended temperature range

FARO Technologies Inc., 250 Technology Park, Lake Mary, FL 32746, 407-562-5036, Fax: 407-333-9911, www.faro.com.