Concept Laser Partners with GoEnginner in 3D Metal Printing

They collaborate to help metal fabricators bring designs to life across the entire spectrum of design to print.

GoEngineer (Salt Lake City, UT) and Concept Laser Inc. (Grapevine, TX) announced that they have entered into a partnership that teams the market-leading strengths of each company to expand their respective footprint in metal additive manufacturing. GoEngineer will be a marketing channel for Concept Laser’s portfolio of machine solutions. This partnership is a strong strategic fit that leverages the respective strengths of these two firms:

GoEngineer has been providing customers with best-in-class products for more than 30 years, combining Stratasys additive manufacturing tools with SOLIDWORKS design solutions. This competitive offering allows them to educate their users across the entire spectrum of design to print, helping organizations bring designs to life.

Concept Laser’s global leadership in powder-bed laser metal additive manufacturing systems.

GoEngineer operates 18 training and support centers located throughout the Central and Western U.S.

“This relationship with them presents a powerful opportunity for us to understand and assist our users as they develop strategies to move into the metals market while minimizing risk. While there are other 3D metal printing manufacturers, they were the best choice based on global performance, market share and relentless innovation,” says Brad Hansen, the chief executive officer of GoEngineer.

“We’re excited to partner with them as we focus our combined energies, serving a broader range of users with industry-leading 3D metal printing machine solutions. Their outstanding reputation in additive manufacturing design, services, and support makes them a premium partner,” states John Murray, the president and chief executive officer of Concept Laser Inc.

Recently the two organizations jointly produced a race car chassis that will be a showcase product at future events. GoEngineer designed the fully dense metal chassis using a workflow involving metrology-grade laser scanners, analysis-driven topology optimization software and parametric CAD tools. The metal chassis was built on a Concept Laser M2 cusing machine in aluminum.

